Lebanese Food Festival underway in Scranton

Takeout and curbside are popular this year.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A tradition nearly two decades old still took place this year in Scranton.

Organizers of the 19th annual Lebanese Food Festival on Saint Frances Cabrini Avenue did need to make some safety changes due to the pandemic.

Social distancing markers were put in place and a few seats were spread out for people who wanted to eat in.

Though this year, takeout and curbside pickup seemed to be the most popular options.

"We obviously can't do everything that we normally do. It is cut back drastically. We have reduced it to pretty much the 50/50, our baskets and our food. We did everything in our power to make sure that everyone is staying as safe as possible," said organizer, Alicia Patchoski.

Money raised helps with upkeep at St. Joseph Melkite Greek Catholic Church.