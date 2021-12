The Lackawanna County Commissioners declared a state of emergency in a press conference on Monday due to the Omicron variant causing a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Lackawanna County Commissioners held a press conference at 12:30 p.m. Monday afternoon declaring the state of emergency as well as outlining safety measures to combat the surge in Omicron variant cases of COVID-19.

