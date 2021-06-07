Jewish Food Festival in Scranton going strong

Despite the heat so far this week, organizers for the festival held at Nay Aug Park are pleased with turnout and support.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Nay Aug Park in Scranton has been busier than normal. The Jewish Food Festival kicked off on Sunday in the park, serving everything from traditional favorites to American classics. All the proceeds benefit the Jewish Discovery Center.

Rabbi Benny Rapoport says this has been the busiest and most successful food festival to date.

"Just slammed from Sunday morning at 11:30 a.m., the lines, and we have a great team, so things were moving pretty quickly. Most orders are in and out, I would say in about 8 to 10 minutes," Rabbi Rapoport said.

Lots of shade and a light breeze have been beneficial for people to sit down and fill their stomachs. Chris Bronko says the heat wasn't going to stop her first visit to the Jewish Food Fest.

"We've seen it all the time, but we never made it. So today we did, heat and all," Bronko said.

On a day that's already hot enough on its own, how would you like to be the person working the deep fryer?

"It's hot, but it's OK. Today's hottest, so we were busy, but so you don't notice it, you just keep going," said volunteer Cindy Ronk.

"Overall, over four days, we've been very lucky this year for beautiful weather, and even if it rains for half an hour, an hour, and then it clears out, it's part of the joy of being outdoors," Rabbi Rapoport said.

If the heat is too much for you, it's easy to order online and get it to-go.

"Some people, that's a matter of just convenience. For others, it's just hard for them to walk or to park, to be mobile, a lot of older people or people that are not well, so we're able to serve them. This is another way of bringing people together. I love it."