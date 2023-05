Rides and good food were dished out on opening night in Lackawanna County.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JESSUP, Pa. — Carnival Season has begun in Lackawanna County.

Jessup Hose Company Number 2's carnival kicked off Wednesday night with some food and fun at the grounds on Hill Street.

The Memorial Day Weekend tradition is the biggest fundraiser for the hose company.

The Fireman's Parade is slated for Friday, and of course, the Saint Ubaldo festivities are on deck for Saturday.