Hoping for more hospitality workers

The hospitality industry was slammed during the pandemic, but students now have a whole new world of job opportunities if they want to get in the biz.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Enrollment numbers may be down this fall, but a director of hospitality programs at Lackawanna College said there are some incredible opportunities right now.

“Businesses, restaurants, corporate catering, bakeshops, etc., are really taking a look at what their employees want," said Susan Markovich.

Markovich said restaurant gigs will always be around, and there are new, more creative ways to think about the business because of this health crisis, like catering or food trucks or pop-up eateries, and more.

"We really are looking at this as an opportunity to rebrand our industry and allow people to really know what we can do in this industry where you can go with it.”

Markovich said there is no doubt about it: the pandemic has hurt the industry for sure but believes there will always be a demand for it.

“Being in a restaurant is not your only option. There are so many really great opportunities," she said.