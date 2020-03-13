Half marathon, tattoo convention postponed in Scranton

The parade isn't the only event being postponed in the Electric City.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The parade isn't the only event being postponed in Scranton.

Runners will not cross the finish line in the Scranton Half Marathon later this month.

The half marathon, 5K, and race expo that were set for the weekend of March 27 have been postponed over concerns about the coronavirus.

Thousands of runners come to the city for the race.

So far, officials have not set a new date for the Scranton Half Marathon.

The Electric City Tattoo Convention is also on hold in Scranton.

The 11th annual event was supposed to take place inside the Hilton on Adams Avenue the first weekend in April.