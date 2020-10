The annual event is being held but with restrictions in place.

SCRANTON, Pa. — An annual Greek food festival in Scranton got underway Wednesday on a smaller scale.

Annunciation Greek Orthodox church along North Washington Avenue is selling some of the more popular items on its menu, including dolmades, gyro, mousaka, and a variety of pastries.

Unlike other food fests at the church, this one is take-out only.

You're asked to phone, fax, or order online before arriving.