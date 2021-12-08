Greater Scranton YMCA competing for cash to improve its food services

A YMCA in Lackawanna County needs your help to improve its food program for kids and families in need.

DUNMORE, Pa. — The Greater Scranton YMCA in Dunmore is about to undergo a makeover that will allow it to serve more than 1,000 meals a week to people in need.

Due to limited resources, the Y's current food program only serves kids enrolled in the early childhood education program.

"Sometimes that's their main meal for the day, so the more we can do of that, and the more people, children, families, we can impact, the better off we area," said Jen Ricci.

Right now, the food the Scranton Y gives out has to be driven here every single day from Wilkes-Barre. Not for much longer, though.

Trish Fisher, executive director of the Scranton YMCA, showed us the plans for a major renovation project that will allow food to be made right here, and for a lot more people.

"Starting in the first week of September, we will be gutting most of this lobby and some of the offices, and putting in a teaching kitchen, a commercial kitchen, and just community space there'll be a fireplace, a big aquarium," Fisher said.

A new project means new costs.

Jen Ricci is a local State Farm agent, and she also volunteers at the YMCA. She learned about a grant program her company was offering. She knew her Y could use the money to fund the salary of the staff member who will oversee the expanded food program.

The initial 2,000 applicants were narrowed down to a final 200.

The 40 organizations that receive the most votes from the community will receive the $25,000 grant money.

"If I know anything about this area, it's that we rally behind our own, so I have full confidence that we will end up being one of the 40 organizations that wins," Ricci said.

Voting opens at midnight on August 18 and runs until August 27.