Going the social distance

The Scranton Half Marathon scheduled for Sunday was canceled due to Coronavirus outbreaks. Some runners still ran the race Sunday while keeping their distance.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A group of runners took to the streets in Scranton Sunday.

They were supposed to be running in the Scranton Half Marathon Sunday morning, but the event was called off due to the state's social distancing guidelines.

These runners didn't want all their training to go to waste but made sure to run at least six feet apart.

"Wow that was my first ever half marathon so happy so proud it was not the circumstances we expected everything conspired against us, the world, life, even nature.. we had a big thunderstorm and had to postpone for half an hour," said Claire Maguire, Dunmore.