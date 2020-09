The storage building outside Carbondale caught fire around 10 a.m.

CARBONDALE, Pa. — A smoky fire in Lackawanna County Monday morning could be seen for miles.

Firefighters were called to a garage on Lower Powderly Street and Gordon Avenue in Carbondale Township around 10 a.m.

The fire started in a garage owned by the Vito family. We're told the garage was a storage area, and contained many tires, which accounts for the thick black smoke.

Firefighters say the garage is a total loss.