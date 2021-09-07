Firefighters, Amusement businesses excited for return of festivals

After having to scale back last year's events Covington Independent Fire Company was happy to be back in full size this year.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Folks have been packing the grounds all week at the Covington Independent Fire Company's 73rd picnic in Lackawanna County.

The fundraiser is back to a week of festivities after the company had to scale down last year's picnic to a one-day event.

The firefighters are grateful to be back at it again this year and they're not the only ones.

"Really in June, we started to get serious about having a picnic. Now that we're back full swing, everything's open, it feels great to be here," said Captain Chett Havenstrite, Covington Independent Fire Co.

"It's nice to be back out here. It's nice to be back with the sponsors that I've made relationships with over my 50 plus years in the industry. It's really nice to be back working," said Stephen Swikas, Swikas Amusement.