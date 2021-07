Flames broke out just after 9 p.m.

CARBONDALE, Pa. — Flames damaged an apartment building on Sunday night in Lackawanna County.

Crews say the fire broke out at the spot on Lunny Court in Carbondale just after 9:00 p.m.

No one was home at the time, but a pet cat did die in the fire.

Officials say the fire started on the first floor and quickly spread to the second.