Local farmers hoping for bumper crop of customers

Farmers are expecting a bumper crop of customers this season, hoping for another busy year at the farmers markets in Scranton.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Last year, during the height of the health crisis, shoppers could order ahead and pick up their farmers market finds drive-thru style at Scranton's South Side Farmers Market.

It was a popular choice, and the option is there this season, too.

“It was super popular, and even some curbside people had multiple, multiple vendors. People loved it, loved it!" said Holly Yorkonis of United Neighborhood Centers of NEPA South Side Farmers Market.

But, it was not just folks driving through.

There were people out and about, shopping again and again. There were many repeat customers and new faces, too.

“I think people were becoming more nervous about where their food was coming from and wanted to connect more, and there was definitely a lot of folks that were interested in that. Thankfully everyone eats and wanted to support their local farmer," said Liz Krug of Fullers Overlook Farm in Waverly.

Vendors said they think the pandemic made people more and more interested in farmers markets: a trend they hope will continue this year and for years to come.

“It was very difficult to get some of the things you took for granted during the pandemic unless you shopped local, and then all of a sudden, it was like ‘Aha!” I don’t have to go to Amazon!” said vendor Gail Scaramuzzo.

The outdoor season of the South Side Farmers Market begins May 1, 2021.