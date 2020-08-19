Coroner: Foul play not involved in death

Autopsy unable to determine cause of death for the man found near the Lackawanna River over the weekend.

OLD FORGE, Pa. — The Lackawanna County Coroner does not believe foul play caused the death of a man found near the Lackawanna River over the weekend.

The body was recovered Sunday afternoon off Lonesome Road in Old Forge.

The Coroner's office says investigators have not been able to determine the cause of death but says it appears foul play is not involved.

The man, as of now, remains unidentified.

He is caucasian, roughly 5'10 and 145lbs.

He is approximately 40 to 50-years-old.