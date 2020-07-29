Cinemark in Lackawanna County plans reopening

Cinemark 20 and XD in Moosic is scheduled to reopen on Friday.

MOOSIC, Pa. — Cinemark plans to reopen some of its movie theaters this weekend, including one in Lackawanna County.

The theater will be offering "Comeback Classic" films and traditional concessions at greatly reduced "Welcome Back" prices, with $5 tickets for adults and $3 for children and seniors. All locations will reopen with greatly enhanced cleanliness, sanitizing, and safety measures at every step of the moviegoing experience.

All information about the phased reopening, including enhanced protocols, location-specific opening dates and hours, film schedule, tickets on sale, and more, can be found here.