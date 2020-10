The winning ticket was sold at the Pantry Quik Convenience Store on Washburn Street in Scranton.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Someone hit the jackpot with a Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket sold in Lackawanna County.

A Cash 5 ticket sold for the Monday, October 19 drawing matched all five balls drawn — 2, 7, 9, 25, 29 — to win $1,032,563.50.

The ticket was sold at the Pantry Quik Convenience Store on Washburn Street in Scranton. The store gets a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.