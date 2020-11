Part of Interstate 81 north in Lackawanna County is closed after a tractor trailer hauling Amazon packages crashed.

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Part of Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County is shut down after a wreck.

A tractor trailer hauling Amazon packages rolled over on I-81 north just outside of Clarks Summit in Scott Township around 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

Both lanes are closed near Exit 201 (Route 438/East Benton).

Police have not said how the driver's doing after the crash in Lackawanna County.