Beekeeping presentation held in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, Pa. — It was all about the bees in Lackawanna County.
The Keystone College Beekeeping Program gave a presentation at the Everhart Museum at Nay Aug Park.
The presentation tied in with a new exhibit about bees at the museum.
Attendees got the chance to see real bees in a hive, try on a beekeeping suit, and taste some honey.
"We want to get the word out about bees and pollinators. This display down here at the Everhart is wonderful because a lot of times people always think of the honeybee because that's such a charismatic, you know, insect, but we have wonderful, beautiful native pollinators, and so you'll be able to see some of those pictures here. The Everhart in this exhibit," said Kelley Stewart-Director, Woodlands Campus at Keystone College.
The bee exhibit at the Everhart Museum will be available until October 1.
