x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Lackawanna County

Beekeeping presentation held in Lackawanna County

Attendees got the chance to see real bees in a hive, try on a beekeeping suit, and taste some honey.

More Videos

SCRANTON, Pa. — It was all about the bees in Lackawanna County.

The Keystone College Beekeeping Program gave a presentation at the Everhart Museum at Nay Aug Park.

The presentation tied in with a new exhibit about bees at the museum.

Attendees got the chance to see real bees in a hive, try on a beekeeping suit, and taste some honey.

"We want to get the word out about bees and pollinators. This display down here at the Everhart is wonderful because a lot of times people always think of the honeybee because that's such a charismatic, you know, insect, but we have wonderful, beautiful native pollinators, and so you'll be able to see some of those pictures here. The Everhart in this exhibit," said Kelley Stewart-Director, Woodlands Campus at Keystone College.

The bee exhibit at the Everhart Museum will be available until October 1.

Related Articles

Check out WNEP’s YouTube channel.

Before You Leave, Check This Out