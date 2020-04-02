Path unclear for Scranton School Board as Northeast Intermediate remains closed

Asbestos inside Northeast Intermediate is keeping the school closed for the fourth day.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Controversy continues in the Scranton School District after it was announced Monday night that one school is closed indefinitely while environmental crews work to clean up asbestos there.

This is the fourth day that students at Northeast Intermediate have been unable to come to school and there's still no answer as to when they'll be allowed back in.

Hazmat crews have been in and out of the building dealing with contamination after testing showed unsafe asbestos conditions.

Meanwhile, classes were back in session Monday at three elementary schools that closed late last week after the district released reports that showed asbestos had been found in almost all of the buildings in the school district.

Air quality tests determined the three elementary schools were safe to reopen on Monday, but Northeast Intermediate is closed until further notice.

The first school board meeting since the schools closed was held Monday night and tensions were running high.

District officials apologized and pleaded for patience, but many parents were not satisfied and demanded more transparency.

"My entire world lives in your buildings for six hours a day, five days a week. Frustration does not begin to describe, I'm sorry," said parent Michelle Dempsey.