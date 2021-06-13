All "Fore" the Library fundraiser held in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — The halls of a library are typically quiet, but that wasn't the case at a library in Scranton this weekend.
The Albright Memorial Library transformed into a mini-golf course, and visitors were invited to play 18 holes in between stacks of books at the historic library on Vine Street.
The fundraiser dubbed All "Fore" the Library was held to raise money for the library's education programs.
"This is actually the first time we've been in the library since pre-pandemic. We spent quite a bit of time here with my daughter when she was younger. But my son, the year prior, was going to storytime over at the Children's Library, and then with the pandemic, we weren't able to do that, so this is nice," said Christine Matis of Scranton.
There were also raffle baskets at the event, and anyone who shot a hole-in-one received free raffle tickets at the fundraiser in Scranton.