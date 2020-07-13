Sunday's family fun day is named for a well known Scranton business owner who died in 2014.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A drive-thru picnic of sorts in Scranton.

Folks drove to Mary Mother of God parish in North Scranton for the annual summer event.

Al Scheatzle Family Fun Day is named for a well known Scranton business owner who died in 2014.

Members of the North Scranton Rotary Association and the North Scranton Neighborhood Association thought this was the most important year to hold the picnic, even if it had to be virtual.