Hook O'Malley 5k helps fight cancer in Scranton

An annual race in the Electric City looked a little bit different this year.

SCRANTON, Pa. — An annual race in the Electric City looked a little bit different this year.

The 28th Annual Hook O'Malley Firecracker one mile run was held Sunday.

Runners took to the pavement around 10 a.m. along North South Road in Scranton.

The race complied with all CDC guidelines in order to keep everyone safe.

The run is named after the late Paul Hook O'Malley, the father of former Lackawanna County Commissioner Pat O'Malley.

"It brings my father back to life every year. This is a very touching moment because he loved athletics," said Patrick O'Malley, organizer.