22 pushups in 22 days

It's a challenge that aims to raise awareness of the number of veterans that die by suicide.

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — 22 pushups every day for 22 days.

Folks at Browns Gym in Clarks Summit are participating in the challenge that aims to raise awareness of the startling statistic that 22 military veterans die by suicide on average, every day.

For the 22nd day of the challenge, Browns is asking you to do the 22 too!

You're encouraged to join the group at Hillside Park near Clarks Summit at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Browns hopes to get 484 people out on Saturday.