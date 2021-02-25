Junior Achievement of NEPA goes all virtual

A popular local program is going all virtual. Junior Achievement of NEPA is making the change in a few days.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Designed to help kids learn more about careers, workplaces, and finances, Junior Achievement of NEPA used to run its programs at a building in Pittston Township, but the Covid crisis has changed things, and the program is shifting entirely online starting March 1st.

“We had to pivot really quickly, and our content is always relevant. Everyone needs to have the ability to manage their finances virtually, and we need to talk about that kindergarten through 12th grade. As far as Covid and changing, we couldn’t stay where we were; we had to move," said Junior Achievement of NEPA President Ginny Crake.

Program officials promise interactive and fun online courses.

Students and teachers alike say they are grateful Junior Achievement will continue.

“I think it’s great that it is virtual so the students can still enjoy that fun, engaging, motivational, different kind of learning," said North Pocono teacher Barbara Fromert.

"I got to experience being a CEO and CFO and like marketing director, things like that I didn’t’ know those were a thing before I had the simulation. That was really fun for me," said North Pocono student Audrey Cassel.

The plan is for Junior Achievement of NEPA to return to a building and in-person programs as soon as it is safe.

“They worked really hard to make it change and it’s really great for them to have changed it, we’re able to learn a different way now and we don’t just to have to do it all in person, we can do it virtual," said Keerya Stulgis, a North Pocono student.