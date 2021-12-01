Is reading taking a hit during this crisis?

Is reading taking a hit during this health crisis? Experts say it is and offer some tips to families in our area who are struggling.

MCADOO, Pa. — Parents all over northeastern and central Pennsylvania say their kids are struggling with improving reading skills right now, especially as many are learning from home.

"Reading is an integral part of your life. You have to be able to read to do any job, basically, so I think there needs to be more focus on that. History is important, science is important, physical education is important, but reading is a fundamental skill that everybody needs, and I don’t feel they’re getting what they need," said Dana Nelson of South Abington Township.

A recent study found that the average child only made about two-thirds of the reading gains they would make in a normal school year during this crisis.

“I think this period of time is concerning for everyone in every way, and the answer is, how do we figure out something to get us through it so on the other side we can bounce back as much as we possibly can?" said Sara Rich of Just Right Reader.

Some parents have turned to tutors to help their children improve those skills during this tough time, which may be a good option, but not one everyone can make.

Experts say there are other things parents can do.

"Keep reading to your kid; kids love to be read to. It’s something parents can do, and it matters. All those words kids hear, it matters. We want kids reading books that are just right for them, so if a book is too hard and they get frustrated, let it go. If a book feels too easy, try to find something more progressive, a little harder," said Rich.

Reading specialists said families can and should use libraries right now.

There are online services.