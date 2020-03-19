Governor orders non-life-sustaining businesses in PA to close physical locations

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf is ordering all non-life-sustaining businesses in Pennsylvania to close their physical locations as of 8 p.m., March 19, to slow the spread of COVID-19. Enforcement actions against businesses that do not close physical locations will begin at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, March 21.
In extenuating circumstances, special exemptions will be granted to businesses that are supplying or servicing health care providers.