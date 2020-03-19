x
Governor orders non-life-sustaining businesses in PA to close physical locations

The order from Gov. Tom Wolf takes effect at 8 p.m. Thursday.
Gov. Tom Wolf

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf is ordering all non-life-sustaining businesses in Pennsylvania to close their physical locations as of 8 p.m., March 19, to slow the spread of COVID-19. Enforcement actions against businesses that do not close physical locations will begin at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, March 21.

Gov. Wolf’s order is here.

A video statement from Gov. Wolf is here.

Sec. of Health’s order is here.

A list of life-sustaining businesses is here.

In extenuating circumstances, special exemptions will be granted to businesses that are supplying or servicing health care providers.