HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor Wolf has vetoed another bill that would have relaxed COVID-19 restrictions.

House Bill 25-13 would have allowed people to drink at a bar without ordering food.

It would also permit bars and restaurants to operate at 50 percent capacity or higher if they meet federal standards for social distancing.