Farm and Home Day in Susquehanna County

Susquehanna County held its annual Farm and Home day to show how agriculture plays a big role in the community.

DIMOCK, Pa. — Free ice cream and homemade pie was on the menu at Elk Lake High School.

People involved with the farming industry filled the gymnasium at the school near Dimock

“Without farmers, you wouldn't have the food that goes from the farm, like in the ground, or from animals to your table or your grocery store.” said Holly Harvatine, Dairy Ambassador. “Without all of the farmers, and everyone related to the industry, you wouldn't eat. If you don't know where your food comes from, I personally wouldn't be interested in eating it.”

The school hosted Susquehanna County's 32nd annual farm and home day.

More than 40 businesses and clubs were there, including students from the Susquehanna County 4-H program.

“We're teaching the community about what we do and promoting the 4-H itself and our local farmers and everything they do to keep food on the table really.” said Jillien Gusten, a member of the Susquehanna County 4-H.

“A lot of people this it's just about the animals but they really need to look into our other projects.” said Susquehanna County 4-H member, Amanda Boll.

The farm and home day has partnered with the Penn State extension to educate the people about the importance of agriculture to everyday life.

“Our role is to immerse ourselves into the community. We work very closely with a county advisory counsel. We ask them what's important to them and what can we do to help our fellow citizens. We try to bring resources from the university and teach.” said Mark Madden, Penn State Extension Clients Relationships Manager.

If you missed the Susquehanna County Farm and Home show this year, don't worry you can get your free ice cream next year at Elk Lake high school.