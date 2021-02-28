Dive team practices on Lake Wallenpaupack

Crews say it was just 32 degrees when they got to the lake Sunday morning.

PIKE COUNTY, Pa. — The Tafton Dive and Rescue Team spent Sunday morning practicing on the ice.

Members headed out onto Lake Wallenpaupack to prepare themselves for ice rescues.

Tafton Dive Team is made up of members of the Tafton Volunteer Fire Company.

The captain says exercises like this one is important for every member of the team, it helps prepare new members and keeps veteran members up to date on procedures.

"We try to get out a couple times a year, do a couple trainings just in case anything ever happens on the lake, we're prepared and ready to go," said Richard Groo.