Students could pie their professor in Columbia County

The event was held in honor of their fellow classmate who died.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Students at a Columbia County university held a pie a professor event in honor of their fellow classmate who died.

Greg Anstine fell from a cliff in Montour County in February.

The Bloomsburg University now wants to create a scholarship fund in his name.

Students were charged $5 to pie a professor or other student in the face.

