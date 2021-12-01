Reindeer farm welcomes visitors on Christmas Eve

For the first time, Spruce Run Farm opened its farm for public tours.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — Dasher, Dancer, Prancer and Vixen. The gang was all in attendance at Spruce Run Farm near Bloomsburg.

"I think the reindeer are very cute," Lily Bruger said.

The farm has been here since the 80s but owners David and Cassandra Hoover got their first reindeer in 2011. They typically travel around the state with the reindeer. This year they opened their farm to the public for the first time.

"So far it's been great. The weather has done pretty well for us," David Hoover said.

The tours are limited to 30 people.

"When you come in we're going to do an educational program and talk all about reindeer. Then you're going to visit with the reindeer and make new reindeer friends," Cassandra Hoover said.

People were excited to see these gentle giants.

"This is amazing. This is a first for us. We thought we'd bring the kids out being Christmas Eve and see the reindeer before they take off on Santa's sleigh," Samantha Kemp said.

People enjoyed feeding them leaves, which is something reindeer naturally eat.

"They're pretty cool with their big horns. Yeah. Are you having fun? Yeah," Brooks Kemp said.

"It's enjoyable. I hope it brings these people some goodness for their deer," Nancy Yoder said.

After the visitors left, the reindeer took naps. They have a busy night ahead of them.

"As soon as we have all of our visitors leave they're going to get ready to catch up with Santa and get the sleighs out the door," Cassandra Hoover said.