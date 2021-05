Berwick Police and U.S. Marshals arrested Marlon Melendez-Reyes at a home on Pine Street in Berwick.

BERWICK, Pa. — Agents with the U.S. Marshals Service have arrested a man in Columbia County, accused of attacking someone with a machete.

Police in Berwick responded on Sunday after reports of the attack.

