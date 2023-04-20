Jimmy Spencer serves as grand marshal at raceway in Columbia County

Races at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds are set for most Thursday nights through September.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Former NASCAR driver Jimmy Spencer returned to the track, serving as grand marshal to begin the 2023 season at the Bloomsburg Fair Raceway.

The Berwick native was known for his wild personality, giving him the nickname Mr. Excitement.

Fans say it was great to see him back in action.

"I just like racing, dirt track racing, I don't care how dirty I get 'cause I can take a shower. I know Jimmy Spencer personally, so yeah, it is an honor," said Karen Eisenhauer, Selinsgrove.

