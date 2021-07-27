Dirty work: Vandals destroy portable toilets in Bloomsburg

A man from Millville wants to know who destroyed his company's portable toilets, and he is offering a $500 reward for information.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — If you've been to an event in central Pennsylvania, you've probably seen and maybe even used portable toilets.

Jason Starr is a third-generation business owner at Starr Portables in Millville. His company has more than 1,000 portable toilets.

"You need toilets for everything. We have them for weddings, special events, carnivals, emergencies. When water mains break, we go. We've been to Bloomsburg, Berwick for water main breaks," Starr said.

Two weeks ago, Bloomsburg police called Starr and told him one of his portable toilets was vandalized at Streater Field.

"I didn't think anything of it. It happens once in a while, the kids having fun," Starr said.

But this past Saturday, police called back and said two more toilets were destroyed at the same location.

"Get down there, and they are annihilated, destroyed, gone, nothing to fix them, I guess," Starr said.

Starr says each of these portable toilets costs $650. The vandalism hurts his business.

"$650 times three, that really adds up really quick," Starr said.

Starr says because of the COVID-19 pandemic, replacing portable toilets has been difficult.

"There's a three-month backorder on portable toilets right now. You know how everything is with the pandemic; it's hard to get the supply. I got 40 new toilets I bought in July, but that's got to last me until I can order some more," Starr said.

Starr is offering a $500 reward to whoever turns in the person who destroyed the toilets. If you have any information, you are asked to call the Bloomsburg Police Department at 570-317-2846.