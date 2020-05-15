Columbia County excited to move to 'yellow'

Residents hope going yellow is not only going to help small businesses but also help families at home struggling with spring and cabin fever.

BERWICK, Pa. — The streets in downtown Berwick are busy, but most of the stores and shops along the main drag are closed. Mayor Tim Burke says Columbia County's transition next week to the yellow status is going to change that.

"Yellow is going to look a lot better in Berwick because you're going to see a lot more people on the street and you're going to see a lot of our little businesses open up. It's a first step toward returning to normal and we have been really waiting for that," said Burke.

Mackenzie Riaubia lives near the Luzerne/Columbia County line and her family works and shops in the Berwick area. She says the shutdown has been hard on her children.

"I think it affects them more. They don't understand so they're a little bit scared so I think it will make them feel like it's a little bit of a normal life," explained Riaubia.

So for her, the governor's announcement brings a sigh of relief.

"I'm very excited about it," added Riaubia. "I have been quarantined with three young kids for two months now so I'm excited to go out and do a little bit more and no feel as anxious or secluded."

Susan Yonkers and her son Alex live in Berwick. They're looking forward to the transition too, but she hopes it's done safely.

"I think they should slowly start opening things just keep caution about things but just slowly open certain businesses and go from there, that's what I think," explained Yonkers.

Mayor Burke says safety is on his mind, too.

"Now it's a much smoother thing and it will avoid last weekend. Last weekend, I was told it was a Berwick reunion out in Lewisburg. People want to get out, people are tired of being cooped up. Only bad thing about this is people from the red zones are going to continue to travel to the yellow zones, so is it going to make the problem worse? We sure hope not but at least it gives our businesses, some of them, a chance to open up," said Burke.