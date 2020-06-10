Columbia County covered bridge tour

It's a combination of art and history in Columbia County.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — With the annual festival at Knoebels Amusement Resort canceled this year, the Columbia County Covered Bridge Association is finding new ways to celebrate the county's rare and historic bridges.

The association has commissioned nine local artists to paint picnic tables under two of the bridges — four tables under the West Paden, which is one of the twin bridges in Fishing Creek Township, and four under the Josiah Hess covered bridge near Orangeville.

"Come and see some amazing picnic tables on just some amazing structures, our covered bridges," said Chris Young of the Columbia Covered Bridge Association.

This weekend, the bridge association will hold an art tour with vendors at both of the covered bridge locations. The artists will be meeting with visitors and talking about the inspiration for their tables. Some will even be selling art.

Local food trucks have also been invited. The goal is to give vendors a platform to make money during the pandemic.

"Most of the craft shows have been canceled, most of the art shows have been canceled, and most of the festivals that people depend on to make their revenue haven't been around," said association member B.J. Canouse.

Canouse is also the artist who created a table inspired by the Josiah Hess covered bridge. She says while creating the mural last weekend, family members of the late Josiah Hess made an unexpected visit to the landmark, and she feels it's a good omen for the project.

"With how old the bridge is, to meet someone who is actually family and see them happy with how it's being upkept, and happy with how someone is caring for it and maintaining it, really made my day as much as it made their day."

The art tour is free for anybody to attend, but the bridge association will be selling apple dumplings and merchandise to raise money. Funds raised will go towards preserving the nine bridges and commissioning more artists to paint more picnic tables.

"It's not going to stop here. We have nine. Next year, I want to finish the East Paden and get the ones at Stillwater done," Young said.