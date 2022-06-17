Columbia County builder charged with fraud, theft

Jeff McCreary of Nescopeck is accused of taking money from clients but not finishing the job.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — Charges have been filed against a contractor accused of taking money from clients but not finishing the job.

Jeff McCreary of Nescopeck faces a slew of charges including home improvement fraud and theft by deception.

This comes after a woman reportedly paid him hundreds of thousands of dollars to build a home in Schuylkill County, but McCreary didn't finish the work and closed his business.

In a statement to Action 16 last month, McCreary said that increasing costs of building materials during the pandemic hit his company hard.