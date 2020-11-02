Son in court accused of killing parents

Carl Kressler was arrested last month for the murders of his parents at their home in Columbia County.

MILLVILLE, Pa. — The 18-year-old man charged with killing his own mother and father was back in court on Tuesday.

Carl Kressler was arrested last month for the murders of his parents at their home in Columbia County.

Flint and Sharon Kressler were found shot to death inside their home near Millville less than two weeks ago. Their son Carl was in court facing charges for their murders.

Kressler did not say anything as he walked into district court in Millville. Kressler is charged with homicide and tampering with evidence.

Kressler is the couple's adopted son. It all happened on the night of January 30, inside the family's home on Hartman Hollow Road near Orangeville. Police say Kressler admitted to shooting his parents because they told him they regretted adopting him.

Two witnesses were called during the hearing. First was Columbia County Coroner Jeremy Reese. He said Sharon Kressler was shot three times in the head, chest, and arm. Reese said Flint Kressler was shot twice, in the head and face.

Trooper Eric Shellenberger testified that he interviewed Carl after the shootings. He said Kressler admitted to killing his parents and told him he tried to make it look like his parents were killed during a burglary. He disabled the security system and hid some of his mother's jewelry. After the shooting, the trooper said Kressler left to toss the gun off a bridge then returned home and called police.

Kressler's interview with troopers lasted nearly four hours. His attorney said he had been awake for 21 hours prior to confessing to the murders.