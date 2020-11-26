Bloomsburg business owners asking community to shop small

Buying holiday gifts locally could help sustain a small business through the pandemic.

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at "Kids Stuff" clothing boutique on Main Street in Bloomsburg. The owner says lots of people are still shopping small and in person.

"They want to touch the goods," said owner Rose Neiderhiser.

That's especially true for grandparents.

"It's sad because some of them have not even seen their grandchildren through this," Neiderhiser said. "But it gives them joy to know that they can maybe send them a package of a gift that's been personally picked out."

Across the street at Endless Records, customers looking for vinyl records or CDs have also been supportive, despite the pandemic.

"We've got special releases that are not available on Amazon, that are only available in stores like mine," said owner Nick McGaw.

"And we are going to have those both in-store and online, so if you want to support a business like ours, you can do it in person or online."

Bloomsburg business owners say the town will host a late-night shopping event and offer lots of holiday specials to attract business to the area.

Despite the struggles of 2020, some business owners in Bloomsburg have pledged to donate some of their holiday profits to restore the town pool.

"I don't think Amazon is going to be able to come up with a donation the next time you have something like a town pool that needs re-done."

If you still have gifts to buy on your holiday list, business owners say consider buying them from a small store.

"This is the stress that I think all Americans are going through this year, you know, it's been a very unsettling year in just about every way possible so, we're kind of going through the same thing of are we going to be able to afford rent this month? Are we not? We don't know."