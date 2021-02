Police seized more than $21,000 in a drug bust.

Investigators arrested 31-year-old James Barbeau of Berwick on drug charges.

Police raided his home along Monroe Street in the borough and found large amounts of raw fentanyl, prescription medications, marijuana, an illegal gun, and tens of thousands in cash.