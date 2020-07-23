Political signs being stolen in Clinton County

Political signs have been destroyed or stolen from lawns all throughout Clinton County.

CLINTON COUNTY, Pa. — Political signs in front yards are a common sight during an election year but folks in Clinton County are having a tough time keeping them there.

Both Democrat and Republican signs are being destroyed or stolen from lawns all over the county.

"Stealing yard signs is theft of personal property, it's trespassing, it is just a violation of ethics," said Kurt Smith of the Republican Party of Clinton County.

"Yard signs have been stolen, mutilated, and many are in peoples yards so that includes trespassing," said Rose Reeder of the Democratic Party of Clinton County.

Kurt Smith is the chairman of the Republican Party of Clinton County. He says taking a sign is an infringement of someone's first amendment rights.

"When you take an opponent's or somebody who disagrees yard sign down, you're making a choice for everyone that I know better than you, I am going to eliminate your choice by taking away the yard sign. I am making a decision for you," said Smith.

An official with the Democratic Party of Clinton County says sign stealing has been a huge issue during an election year.

"Every day, every day someone comes in here and says I need another sign, someone stole my sign or someone ripped up my sign and they are very upset," said Reeder.

Both parties say they are working together to hopefully resolve this issue.

"We know how to come together and we know how to work together and I think by having the two major parties come together, we are setting a role model for the future for cooperation," said Reeder.

"Frustrates me that we don't have respect for the fellow man and that we don't honor the right to choose. Freedom of speech number one and it frustrates me when someone's speech is silenced no matter which side of the aisles speech is being silenced," said Smith.