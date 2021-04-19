Owners of Mann's Garage closing up shop after nearly 80 years

A family-owned auto body shop in Clinton County is closing its doors after almost eight decades of business and three generations of ownership.

MILL HALL, Pa. — Mann's Garage has been serving the Clinton County community since the business began back in 1943. However, according to owners Brian and Dennis Mann, the shop just located off Route 220 near Mill Hall will be closing for good next month.

"It started in 1943 when my grandfather opened the business, and my dad and uncle worked for him. Then when he retired, they took it over, and Brian and I worked for my dad and uncle until they retired, and we have had it since 1995," Dennis Mann said.

Brothers Brian and Dennis have each worked at the garage for more than 40 years each.

"Started out as the young guys working for the older people, and then we got to be older people, and we are working for the young guys now," Dennis said.

"Family is good," Brian said. "Den and I, you know, fought like crazy when we were kids, but we have gotten along the last 43 years pretty well."

Both men say they loved working with their customers every day, and that will be one of the things they miss the most when they retire.

"Small town community has been great. We have so many good people for customers, just great people."

The brothers told Newswatch 16 why they decided to close up shop.

"It is the wear and tear, mainly. I mean, it is getting tougher, not only physically, but everything is computerized now, so you have to stay up with that, and it is time. You know when it is time, and it is time."