Little League Baseball HOF in Clinton County

Justin Kline recently opened up the Clinton and Centre County Baseball Hall of Fame.

BEECH CREEK, Pa. — For many people in central Pennsylvania, Little League baseball is a pastime, but for Justin Kline, it's a way of life.

"Behind my family, I love it more than anything in the world," said Justin Kline of Beech Creek.

Kline was an assistant coach on the 2011 Keystone Little League team that made it to the World Series. In 2015, Kline was diagnosed with leukemia and lost all sight in both eyes. But that didn't stop him from building the Clinton and Centre County Little League Hall of Fame.

"This is amazing, I'm so proud of my dad and the guys who took their time with no pay to build this building. It is just a dream come true," said Kline.

"When he first mentioned it, it was like you know that's not going to happen, but it did and it happened fast, like within the last year," said Sally Kline, Justin's mom.

Kline created a space to honor former Little League teams and players from the area. The hall of fame includes a wide variety of memorabilia. Some of the items go as far back as the 1930s.

"We take anything about baseball, in these communities," said Justin.

Kline says the hall of fame is still a work in progress. Some of the glass cases are empty but he hopes with a few more donations, everything will be filled within the next year.