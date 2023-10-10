Jewish community at Penn State is reeling after Middle East attacks

Newswatch 16's Chris Keating traveled to Centre County to see how students are handling the events in the Middle East.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — It has been three days since Hamas launched a terrorist attack that killed hundreds of people in Israel, and since then, tensions in the Middle East have continued to rise.

But in Pennsylvania, the Jewish community is still trying to piece it all together.

"I was definitely confused and upset when I first heard about it," said senior Jordynn Cheatle.

Newswatch 16 visited Penn State University to meet with officials and students from the school's Hillel Center, which connects Jewish students.

Students we talked to say they are thinking about their family members in Israel.

"One of them has actually just joined the IDF, which is their version of the army, and I am just feeling stressed about the situation," Cheatle said.

"I definitely reached out to them, making sure if they were OK and if they needed anything. They were so appreciative of the support I had for them, knowing I definitely don't know what they are going through, but I can still be empathetic to the situation," said senior Stefanie Rose.

There are more than 4,000 Jewish students on Penn State's campus. The Hillel Center has provided crisis counseling for anyone in need.

"We were full yesterday, and we expect to be every day this week. A lot of students, a lot of tears, a lot of quiet conversations, and a lot of people going through shock, trauma, and grief. Many people in the Jewish community both here and every other community in America have a connection to Israel—friends, family, or distant relatives," Aaron Kaufman said.

Jewish students tell Newswatch 16 they are rallying to support those on campus and back in Israel.

"Coming here and knowing that other people are hurting like we are and just being able to have conversations about it and digest what has been going on has been healing," Cheatle said.

"All the Jewish communities here have done an amazing job and continue to go above and beyond to help every student," Rose said.

The Jewish communities at Penn State will come together on Old Main lawn for a candlelight vigil for Israel at 8 p.m. Tuesday.