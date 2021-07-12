Gov. Wolf at Penn State celebrates act allowing student-athletes to profit from images

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Gov. Tom Wolf was on the campus of Penn State in Centre County on Monday to praise the passing of Act 26 of 2021 allowing Pennsylvania collegiate athletes to profit from their name, image, and likeness (NIL).

Act 26 of 2021 allows athletes at Pennsylvania colleges to earn money from endorsements, such as sponsorships and appearances, and still be allowed to compete. Act 26 does not allow student-athletes to receive payment for playing a sport or athletic achievement; rather, Pennsylvania’s new law provides student-athletes with an opportunity to benefit financially from their NIL.