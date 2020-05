The boy was pronounced dead on Sunday at a hospital in Carbon County.

EAST PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- State police are investigating the shooting death of a young boy in Carbon County.

The two year old was shot on Laurel Springs Road in East Penn Township near Lehighton.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died on Sunday.

According to the coroner, troopers are interviewing the parents.

An autopsy is set for Wednesday.