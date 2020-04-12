Trees for Troops campaign underway at Yenser's Tree Farm

Hundreds of military families across the country will have their own Christmas tree to decorate this holiday season, thanks to a Carbon County farm.

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — Zip tied with a note, one by one, beautiful Christmas trees are loaded into a FedEx truck parked at Yenser's Tree Farm near Lehighton.

As Christmas nears, the farm in Carbon County is making sure our military men and women have a tree to call their own.

Theresa Hall from Palmerton has a son who is with the Army National Guard.

"I've seen what programs like this can do for military families. Military families, I had no idea until my son enlisted what they go through. So, this is a really wonderful, wonderful program. It brings them a little bit of home, a little Christmas cheer to them. It's a wonderful program," said Hall.

It's all part of a campaign called Trees for Troops.

For a $25 donation, you can give a military family in need a little touch of the holiday season.

"It's probably the most important thing we do all year. It's something we feel makes a big, big difference for people, and we truly appreciate all of our military personnel and what they sacrifice for us. This is just a tiny thing we can do to give back a little bit," said Jan Wentz, Yenser's Tree Farm.

Normally, school districts and other organizations show up to help each year, but they couldn't this year because of COVID-19. But don't worry, everyone got their donations in, and more than 700 trees will be sent to troops.

Kevin Long is a commander of the Lehighton United Veterans Organization. The group donates money each year to the campaign.

"Anything you can get that has a touch of home, it just means so much. The trees are something that supports a great cause. These men and women have families and kids and stuff. It's a tough time of year, and now with the pandemic, you just need a little more of a touch of home," said Kevin Long, Lehighton United Veterans Organization.

This year, trees from Yenser's are being sent to military families in Georgia and Florida.