Carbon County

Trees for Troops campaign underway at Yenser's Tree Farm

Hundreds of military families across the country will have their own Christmas tree to decorate this holiday season, thanks to a Carbon County farm.
LEHIGHTON, Pa. — Zip tied with a note, one by one, beautiful Christmas trees are loaded into a FedEx truck parked at Yenser's Tree Farm near Lehighton.

As Christmas nears, the farm in Carbon County is making sure our military men and women have a tree to call their own.

Theresa Hall from Palmerton has a son who is with the Army National Guard.

"I've seen what programs like this can do for military families. Military families, I had no idea until my son enlisted what they go through. So, this is a really wonderful, wonderful program. It brings them a little bit of home, a little Christmas cheer to them. It's a wonderful program," said Hall.

It's all part of a campaign called Trees for Troops.

For a $25 donation, you can give a military family in need a little touch of the holiday season.

"It's probably the most important thing we do all year. It's something we feel makes a big, big difference for people, and we truly appreciate all of our military personnel and what they sacrifice for us. This is just a tiny thing we can do to give back a little bit," said Jan Wentz, Yenser's Tree Farm.

Normally, school districts and other organizations show up to help each year, but they couldn't this year because of COVID-19. But don't worry, everyone got their donations in, and more than 700 trees will be sent to troops.

Kevin Long is a commander of the Lehighton United Veterans Organization. The group donates money each year to the campaign.

"Anything you can get that has a touch of home, it just means so much. The trees are something that supports a great cause. These men and women have families and kids and stuff. It's a tough time of year, and now with the pandemic, you just need a little more of a touch of home," said Kevin Long, Lehighton United Veterans Organization.

This year, trees from Yenser's are being sent to military families in Georgia and Florida.

You can donate a tree through Sunday by stopping at Yenser's Tree Farm or donating online.