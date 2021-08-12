Summer sidewalk sale in Carbon County

A sidewalk sale is underway in Palmerton. It runs through Saturday.

PALMERTON, Pa. — Up and down Delaware Avenue in Palmerton, you'll find all kinds of items up for sale.

It's the borough sidewalk sale where the bargains are endless.

"It's wonderful. It's the best thing. Palmerton has the best little community," said resident Lisa Green.

The goal of the event is to help shops clean out old inventory and make way for new items, a spring cleaning, during summertime.

At This N That Finds U, you'll find a little bit of everything.

"As in any retail business, we all know that as you bring new things in, you want to start to sell off some of the older stock. We are always on the hunt for something unique that people can't find everywhere else. The shop is really adorable, and the items are priced well. There's a huge jewelry sale going on inside as well," said Linda Farrington.

At the Palmerton Library, you can pay $5, get a yellow bag, and fill it up with as many books as you can fit inside.

"This is a community event that has been going on for a really long time. Obviously, the last few years we couldn't do it, but this year a lot of the people in the community are very excited to go out, put their items out, show people that we are opening up with masks or without masks, depending on where you are. It gives you an opportunity to shop in Palmerton. It's really cool," said Christine DeSousa at the Palmerton Library.

Along with the bags of books, the library is also offering up some free items, too. Some VHS tapes are looking for a good home if you still have a functioning VCR.

Lisa Green from Palmerton is sticking to the books.

"I love this library and I just started bringing my granddaughter here just last week and she can't get enough," said Green.

Several other businesses along the main drag are also participating.