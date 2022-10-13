Turnpike closure: Friday-Monday

This weekend a long stretch of the road will be closed between Lehighton and Allentown.

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission plans to close a portion of the Northeast Extension for bridge repair this weekend.

One of the detours has drivers exiting the Mahoning Valley exit and getting on Route 209 if they are looking to travel south.

For Cherry's Family Restaurant manager Mary Battaglino the Turnpike closure will hopefully bring a boost to business.

"I'm hoping it'll bring a lot more business. People that don't know we're here, they'll be passing us, and they'll stop and have something," Battaglino said.

Just a few miles south, Country Junction is also expecting an increase in business.

In a statement, Country Junction says:

"It's one of our busiest times for our store, and we receive a ton of traffic off the Turnpike. If customers are getting off at the Mahoning Valley Turnpike, we may gain some extra traffic."

While some businesses are anticipating a busy few days due to the highway being closed.

Others like Leo Fonseca, owner of D and P construction, says his company relies on the Turnpike to get supplies.

"I have my material yards right in Allentown right as you get off exit 56. It's gonna hit us a lot of lost time what time and labor," Fonseca said.

For a cashier Emily Clements at the Fast Fill gas station in Lehighton, the weekend might be slower than others.

"Especially with people commuting going out of state, sadly, they come directly through here for the turnpike in with the detour or completely going to avoid this place," Clements said.

Clements says that although this business won't be too busy, she hopes others are able to take advantage of the turnpike being closed.

"Other local businesses are thankfully going to get that as well now that the traffics gonna be redirected, but I do feel like it is certainly going to impact us," Clements added.

The Turnpike will close Friday at 9 p.m. and will not reopen till Monday, October 17, at 4 a.m.

For more information on the detours recommended by the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission, click here.