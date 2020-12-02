Palmerton Hotel back on the market

The business reopened under new management last year but last late month, the tenants pulled out of their lease.

PALMERTON, Pa. — "For lease" signs are back up in front of the Palmerton Hotel in Carbon County.

The couple who rented and reopened the business backed out last month. They even closed the shop they ran next door -- Fast Fit Cafe.

Diona Washington works in Palmerton and wanted to stop by for lunch.

"They emailed us a while ago saying they do deals with us, so I came for lunch and I am sad they are not open," said Washington.

Newswatch 16 stopped by the hotel back in December. The restaurant was open for business, but managers were waiting on the liquor license.

Jim Christman works at Keller Williams Real Estate and owns both properties. He says waiting for the liquor license became too much for the renters.

"It's a bar restaurant so not having alcohol as a nice markup for a business plan like that and so, they didn't have that," Christman said.

There are people interested in both buildings. Those we spoke to hope the right tenant moves in.

"I think it's important because there is a lot of opportunity and different types of businesses that can go in that this area is lacking. It might be really good and beneficial for the community and residents of it," said Palmerton resident Chris Bronico.

"We really don't want any short-term situations and we can definitely wait that out. That isn't the problem," Christman said.

People who live in Palmerton hope to see similar businesses reopen in both locations.

"I really enjoyed the healthy meals. There's nothing like that around so it is a little disappointing that that healthy option isn't available anymore," Bronico said.

Former managers of the hotel were in the process of renovating the seven rooms upstairs. The property owner plans to finish that project.